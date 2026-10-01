Man City 115 charges: Club to argue Abu Dhabi govt-funded sponsorship deals

(FILES) A general view of the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 15, 2016. The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday, September 29, that Manchester City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018. An independent commission also found City guilty on the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the league’s investigation. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester City are expected to argue that key sponsorship deals were funded by the Abu Dhabi government rather than the club’s owners as part of their appeal against the independent commission’s findings in the Premier League’s 115-charge case.

The development comes after an independent commission found City guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them over alleged financial-rule breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

According to BBC Sport, City are expected to tell an appeal board that they have evidence showing money directed to sponsors came from the Abu Dhabi government, rather than Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the private investment company belonging to Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

The commission rejected that argument in its findings, describing it as an explanation the club had allegedly developed after the events in an attempt to conceal the realities of what it called a “disguised funding scheme”.

The commission found that City had used sponsorship arrangements to artificially inflate their revenue, with the scheme involving £830.69m in funding from ADUG, according to the findings.

Sky Sports reported that the commission found City had arranged “sham” contracts with several commercial partners as part of the scheme, with the club’s accounts recording commercial income of £949.94m from Abu Dhabi sponsors between 2009-10 and 2017-18, while those sponsors actually paid £119.25m, with the remaining £830.69m coming from ADUG.

City have rejected the commission’s findings and are expected to appeal by Friday.

The club has described the decision as containing “clear material errors of law, principle and fact” and said it was unsafe.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has also maintained that the club has “irrefutable evidence” supporting its position.

Etihad considers legal action

The latest development comes as Manchester City’s principal sponsor, Etihad Airways, says it is considering legal action against the Premier League over the publication of the commission’s findings.

Etihad, which has sponsored City since 2009, said it “categorically rejects any finding, conclusion or implication” suggesting that it was involved in improper commercial arrangements.

The airline said it was not contacted by the Premier League during the commission’s process and was therefore not given an opportunity to provide information or respond to matters that could affect its reputation.

Etihad said the publication of the findings had created “damaging implications” for the airline, despite it not being named in the redacted published judgment.

The airline said it would seek legal advice on the options available to protect its interests, while also stating that its longstanding relationship with Manchester City remains strong.

Sky Sports reported that the published judgment did not name Etihad, although the airline said the findings had nevertheless created damaging implications for it. The Premier League has been contacted for comment.

Manchester City have confirmed their intention to appeal the independent commission’s findings.

Sky Sports reports that the club has until Friday, October 2, to lodge its appeal, while any appeal would be heard by a new three-person commission.

The commission’s findings and any subsequent appeal will also determine the sanctions City could face. Possible punishments include a points deduction, fine, transfer ban and expulsion from the Premier League, although no sanction has yet been imposed.

The latest dispute over the sponsorship funding could therefore become a key part of City’s attempt to overturn the findings as the long-running 115-charge case moves into its next stage.