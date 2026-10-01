Nigeria @66: Soludo renews government commitment to lowering cost of living

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has highlighted the government’s renewed commitment to lowering the cost of living by prioritizing agricultural mechanization, boosting food production, expanding vital infrastructure and ensuring that economic stability directly improves the everyday lives of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka at a ceremony to commemorate Nigeria’s 66th independence anniversary. Soludo appreciated the resilience of Nigerians over the past six decades, adding that despite historic trials, the indomitable spirit of farmers, traders, teachers, entrepreneurs, and security forces has sustained the nation through its most testing eras.

He also observed that the difficult structural reforms implemented over the past three and a half years were critical surgical interventions required to save the nation from systemic collapse.

Comparing past fiscal missteps to palliative measures that only mask underlying illnesses, the governor emphasized that the tough decisions have successfully steadied the ship, yielding over four percent economic growth this year.

He noted that the emergency phase of economic stabilization has concluded, adding that administration’s focus has now transitioned to delivering shared and widespread prosperity.