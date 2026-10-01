Nigeria @66: SDP demands shift in governance

— Party seeks production-driven economy, institutional reforms

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has called for a paradigm shift in Nigeria’s governance system, saying the country must move beyond policy announcements and political slogans to address poverty, insecurity and infrastructure deficits.

The party made the call in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The SDP said the anniversary should provide an opportunity to reflect on the need for sustainable development and human security, while acknowledging the resilience that had kept the country together despite its challenges.

The party said Nigeria was endowed with significant human and natural resources but had not sufficiently translated its potential into broad-based prosperity.

“Beyond high-profile policy announcements and mandate preservation sloganeering, we need to have a paradigm shift in our governance systems,” the party said.

It called for greater focus on revamping the economy, expanding opportunities, ensuring fair resource distribution, improving food security and revitalising local livelihoods across the country.

The SDP also argued that economic recovery figures being highlighted by the government had yet to sufficiently bridge what it described as the gap between democratic dividends and the socio-economic realities of citizens.

The party called for practical measures to address poverty, judicial reforms to strengthen the rule of law, greater fiscal transparency and accelerated investment in infrastructure.

It also urged a shift from what it described as a “palliative economy” towards a production-driven economy, with greater investment in local manufacturing, small and medium-sized enterprises, agriculture, energy and transport.

“We cannot continue this unsustainable regime of subsidising corruption using borrowed funds; unmitigated corruption; unhealthy culture of rent-seeking and over-reliance on foreign institutions, and short-term emergency reliefs of distribution of grains, palliatives and cash transfers,” it said.

The party said Nigeria needed sustained investment in productive sectors and policies capable of expanding economic opportunities for young people and rural households.

It pledged that an SDP administration would seek to move governance from reactive crisis management to what it described as impactful policy interventions focused on education, economic empowerment, social inclusion and shared prosperity.

The party said the 2027 general election would provide Nigerians with an opportunity to choose a new direction for national development.

It also promoted the presidential ticket of Prince Adewole Adebayo and Dr Usman Bugaje, saying the duo offered what it described as “true hope” for national transformation.

The SDP congratulated Nigerians on the 66th Independence Anniversary and urged citizens to remain committed to building a country capable of translating its resources and potential into improved living conditions.