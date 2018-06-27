Beijing hosts 4th Forum of China-Africa media cooperation

By Vera Anyagafu

About 400 delegates and senior government officials from 42 African countries have converged in Beijing for the fourth Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation. A Forum which aims to enhance the media cooperation and exchange between China and Africa and boost the development of China-Africa ties in general.

The annual Forum has become a highly important platform in promoting China-Africa media dialogue and an effective mechanism for practical cooperation since its founding in 2012.

According to the Deputy Head of Publicity, The Communist Party of China (CPC) and Minister of National Radio and Television, Mr. Nie Chenxi, the Chinese Government under the leadership of President Xi Jiping will continue to work for a win-win friendship with Africa, where all parties are satisfied with the developments and exchanges to ensure the long standing relationship is sustained.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Africa Union Broadcasting Mr. Gregoire NDJAK, “China has done a lot for Africa in Digital Broadcasting. He expressed great satisfaction with the achievements of the Forum so far, while adding that more should be done for Africa to be done in the areas of signal quality, audio visual improvements, training and retraining of African broadcasters to improve quality of reportage.

During his keynote speech, the President, StarTimes Group, Mr. Pang XinXin expressed his commitment to ensure that Africa is digitally switched on within the shortest possible time. He noted that StarTimes is in the forefront of installing digital satellite television for 10,000 villages in Africa.

Although a Chinese Government initiative, Pang told delegates that StarTimes is the executor of the project which will ensure an uninterrupted access to satellite TV access to satellite television for millions of Africans when completed.

Some of the countries represented include Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Zambia, Mozamboque, Kenya, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Congo, Egypt, Lesotho, Liberia among others.

He noted that the 4th Forum of China-Africa Media Cooperation would not have been a success without the participation of all stakeholders, while pledging that China will help Africa achieve media excellence and sustainable progress in digitalization.

At the Forum, Government ministers and the heads of media organizations from African countries and China exchanged opinions and ideas on cooperation and the development of the media sector, with most calling for more support in the areas of digital broadcasting and content improvement.