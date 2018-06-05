2019: Ijaw group backs Okowa

By Jeremiah Urowayino

ASABA—A social political group,the Ijaw Youth Political Agenda, IYPA, from six Local government Areas in Delta State, converged yesterday to endorse Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, as their consensus candidate ahead of the 2019 elections.

IYPA, made this known in a statement signed by its President and Secretary Mr. Arex Akemotubo and Mr. Omoun Ebigba, after a serious deliberation, with former and serving councillors, youth presidents of the various communities and other youth leaders.

The statement read,’’ We have seen the good works of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and they are commendable. These laudable achievements are not only in his primary constituency, they cut across the nooks and crannies of our coastal communities.

“We thank His Excellency for finding our brother His Excellency Kingsley Otuaro worthy to be his deputy governor; we also believe in his vision of the SMART Agenda.

‘’The governor is committed to the growth and development of the state; we urge Deltans to re-elect him to consolidate his developmental strides”.