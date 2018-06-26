Obasanjo-led ADC sets July deadline for talks with other anti-APC forces

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Chief Olusegun Obasanjo-backed African Democratic Congress, ADC, has set July as deadline to conclude negotiations with all parties interested in collaborating with it.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja yesterday, while faulting All Progressives Congress, APC, for what he described as its reign of deceits, lies and propaganda, said he will step down as National Chairman of the party to allow for the accommo-dation of other interests.

“We have set July deadline to conclude all negotiations with all interested parties,” he said. “I am sure all well-meaning players will see the sense in our insistence in having something new and refreshingly different and exciting and also be willing to align their parties to the ADC’s guiding principles,” he added.

At the event, Dr. Chuks Okogwu of Dignity Forum for People with Disability, launched ADC membership card, while encouraging people with disability to join ADC where they will be allowed to aspire for political positions.