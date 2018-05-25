John-Jonah decries absence of oil firms in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Bayelsa State deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd), has decried the continued refusal of oil companies to site their operational offices in their areas of operation.

This, according to him, was unacceptable to the state as taxes they ought to pay to Bayelsa were paid to other states where their offices are situated.

He stated this in Yenagoa when members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill visited the state.

According to the deputy governor, “Staff of most of the oil companies will simply come and work in the state and return to cites such as Lagos or Abuja where they are located.

“Just recently, our governor, Mr Seriake Dickson took the matter up with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo which resulted to the issuance of some appropriate executive orders, but the expected results have not materialsed.”

He decried the volume of gas being flared in the state, saying: “One of the most devastating forms of pollution arising from crude oil extraction is gas flaring.”

He added that owing to the devastating effects of gas flaring, the state government has commissioned a study to ascertain the effects of gas flaring on the health of the people of the state.