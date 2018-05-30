IPOB: No cause for alarm in Delta – Police

The Police Command in Delta state says there is no cause for alarm over the stay-at-home order issued by the terrorist group, IPOB, to reinforce their demand for a sovereign state.

The command Spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba, that the police had been able to neutralise any attempt to breach public peace in the state capital.

“Let me say generally here that in Delta, there is utmost peace and the residents are enjoying it. Regarding the threat or order by the IPOB, the police have taken care of that.

“We have officers and men on ground who are carrying out surveillance and are also to deal with any attempt to breach the public peace. We don’t have any issue concerning IPOB threat or order here.

“They (IPOB) decided to jettison the idea of their usual protest and come up with the idea of sit at home. If they decided to sit at home, better for them and the society if you ask me,” Aniamaka said.

On security situation in Asaba, Aniamaka said the state capital was calm and residents went about their businesses without any cause for alarm.

He said the command had its men on the streets and patrols to forestall any attempt by any group or persons to cause public disorder.

The spokesman also disclosed that the command recently arrested some members of the outlawed IPOB in the state capital and put them on trial for unlawful activities.

“Recently, the police arrested some members of the IPOB and they are currently on trial in the law court, charged with belonging to unlawful society because the group has been proscribed,” Aniamaka said.

Asaba, the Delta capital, was relatively calm on Wednesday, as residents moved about freely and businesses were opened to customers, in contrast to the sit-at-home- order.