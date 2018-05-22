FIFA World Cup (23 Days to go) : Team Profile – AUSTRALIA

Australia became the 31st team to secure their place in Russia, coming through as 3-1 winners against Honduras in their intercontinental play-off, following the Socceroos finishing as Asia’s best third-place side after a play-off with Syria.

FIFA Ranking: 40

Continent: Asia

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 14

First stage appearances: 4

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1974

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Round of 16 (2006)

Key Player: TIM CAHILL

The evergreen Australian forward is seemingly getting better with age, having netted 11 goals on the road to Russia, including several trademark headers.

Scorer of one of the most spectacular goals of Brazil 2014, Cahill could become one of the few players to score at four World Cups.

MATCHES:

June 16: FRANCE vs AUSTRALIA

June 21: DENMARK vs AUSTRALIA

June 26: AUSTRALIA vs PERU

