2027: No one can rig Rivers election— ADC candidate

Fires at Wike, Rainbow Coalition

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Dr Gabriel Pidomson, has declared that no individual or political group can impose a governor on the people of the state in the 2027 election.

Pidomson, while speaking on his preparedness for the election, said the contest would be a referendum by Rivers voters on who should govern the state, rather than a battle between individuals or political blocs.

“The 2027 election is not just between Pidomson and the others. It is going to be Rivers people versus others,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the political camp associated with former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Pidomson said the state belonged to its people and not to any individual or political group.

“Rivers State is nobody’s private estate. It is our common patrimony,” he declared.

Pidomson also dismissed the influence of the Rainbow Coalition, saying the ADC would defeat the coalition in the governorship contest.

“On the so-called Rainbow Coalition, well, they have the right to boast everywhere. I can assure you that the real people are not with them. And we shall eclipse their rainbow next year,” he said.

The ADC candidate alleged that many Rivers people were dissatisfied with what he described as the dominance of one political figure in the affairs of the state and were seeking a change.

He challenged Wike’s political camp to identify projects the former governor had attracted to Rivers since becoming FCT minister.

“As a minister of the FCT, tell me one project that Nyesom Wike has brought to the state,” Pidomson said.

He also alleged that appointments made by Wike had largely benefited his political associates.

Pidomson said his campaign had conducted consultations across the state and engaged various ethnic groups, claiming that the exercise showed a desire among residents for a government that would be “responsive and responsible.”

He said his 10-point policy agenda was centred on the welfare of Rivers people, insisting that the ADC would not be denied victory through electoral manipulation.

“They cannot rig us out,” he said.

ADC plans polling-unit monitoring

Pidomson said the ADC would deploy agents across polling units to monitor voting and collation processes during the election.

“Our agents will be at red alert to monitor the units across the state,” he said.

He urged voters to remain at their polling units after casting their ballots until results were announced.

“That way, it will be impossible for them to rig us out,” he said.

The candidate urged Rivers voters not to be intimidated by political forces, saying the 2027 election should mark a departure from what he described as the imposition of candidates against the wishes of the electorate.

“The votes of the people will count. The vote will be protected. No amount of rigging will prevail in the state,” he said.

Pidomson also condemned reported restrictions on political activities by some local government chairmen in the state.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services and other security agencies to ensure that citizens and political parties were allowed to exercise their constitutional rights.

“It is therefore unlawful, unconstitutional and barbaric for anybody, no matter how politically placed, to stop anyone from participating or organising political activities in any part of the state,” he said.

Pidomson further alleged that some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had disrupted ADC activities and urged security agencies to investigate the incidents and prosecute anyone found culpable.

‘ADC support cuts across Rivers’

Reacting to reported opposition to his candidacy by some Ogoni leaders, Pidomson said political leaders could not necessarily determine the choices of voters.

“The so-called leaders you are talking about are just a handful of those who have benefitted from this current system. They cannot sway the position or choice of the people,” he said.

He claimed that the ADC had built structures across Rivers State and that his support base cut across ethnic lines.

“The entire Rivers people are my structures,” he declared.

Pidomson also urged voters not to allow campaign inducements to determine their choices, saying they should vote according to their conscience.

“They will come to bribe you with money, collect it but vote for ADC,” he said.

He maintained that he was prepared for the 2027 governorship contest, adding that he had been working towards occupying the Brick House since 2014.

“I am intellectually, emotionally and physically prepared,” he said.

Pidomson urged Rivers voters to remain resolute and resist intimidation by individuals or groups.

“Don’t allow anybody or group of a handful few to intimidate. Be resolute and stand firm with ADC,” he said.