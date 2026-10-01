Carlos Queiroz leaves Ghana job for second time in three months

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 03: Carlos Queiroz, Head Coach of Ghana, reacts after the 0-1 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Colombia and Ghana at Kansas City Stadium on July 03, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Julian Finney – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Carlos Queiroz has left his position as head coach of Ghana for the second time in three months after a difficult return to the Black Stars ended with consecutive defeats.

The Portuguese coach and the Ghana Football Association mutually agreed to terminate his contract following Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia on September 29, just days after the team suffered a 2-0 loss to Côte d’Ivoire.

Queiroz first stepped down as Ghana coach on July 5 following the country’s World Cup exit. He returned to the position nine weeks later in early September, but his second spell lasted only a few weeks.

Confirming his departure in a statement issued by the Ghana Football Association, the 73-year-old said ending the relationship was considered the most appropriate decision under the circumstances.

“This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else,” Queiroz said.

“It has been an honour to serve Ghana and the Black Stars. I sincerely thank the Ghana Football Association and particularly its president for their trust and for the opportunity to lead such a proud football nation.

“I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country’s talent.

“Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end.”

Queiroz’s latest spell in charge ended after seven matches, with the team recording one win, two draws and two defeats during his time in the dugout.

The defeat to The Gambia proved particularly damaging. Ghana, ranked 65th in the FIFA world rankings, surrendered a two-goal lead at home before losing 4-2 to the 116th-ranked Gambian side.

Queiroz’s managerial career has included some of the biggest jobs in international and club football. His highest-profile club appointment came at Real Madrid during the 2003/04 season, following two spells as assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

Ghana became the ninth national team Queiroz has managed. Before his latest appointment, he had also coached South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar and Oman, leaving the latter in March.

His second departure from Ghana now leaves the Black Stars facing another search for a new head coach just months after Queiroz returned to the position.