Tanko accepts role as Obi’s Northern political adviser

Dr Yunusa Tanko has formally accepted his appointment as Political Adviser, Northern Nigeria, to the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tanko disclosed this in a statement posted on his X platform on Thursday.

He said the appointment would enable him to contribute to political engagement, mobilisation and coordination across Northern Nigeria in furtherance of Obi’s political project.

Tanko, who previously served as National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said the North remained central to the movement’s aspiration for a “New Nigeria.”

He said, “With deep gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose, I write to formally accept my new assignment as Political Adviser, Northern Nigeria, to His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi.”

According to him, he would work with the movement’s structures, stakeholders, communities and supporters to deepen engagement, strengthen its presence and broaden its base across the region.

Tanko highlights achievements

Reflecting on his two-year tenure as National Coordinator, Tanko said the movement made significant progress in building its organisational and institutional structures.

He said a National Advisory Council was established to deepen strategic engagement and move the movement beyond election-cycle activism towards a lasting institution.

Tanko listed the movement’s presence in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as one of its achievements.

He also cited the development of five Regional Coordinators and a Regional Collegiate Council, as well as coordination structures across the 37 state coordination areas and 774 Local Government Areas.

Other achievements, he said, included the development of the Obidient.com digital mobilisation and recruitment platform and an election-results monitoring system linked to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

He added that the movement had also strengthened its grassroots structures and expanded engagement with communities, stakeholders and support groups across the country.

Tanko said the achievements were products of the collective efforts of the movement’s leaders, coordinators, volunteers and supporters.

Dr Mo takes over national coordination

Tanko also announced that Dr Moses Paul, popularly known as Dr Mo, would take over as National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement.

He said the change was necessary because his new assignment would require his full attention and presence across Northern Nigeria.

“Dr Mo has been part of the Movement’s journey from the start. He has shown commitment to civic engagement, grassroots mobilisation, communication and the broader struggle for a New Nigeria,” Tanko said.

He expressed confidence in Paul’s ability to lead the movement during the period leading to the 2027 elections, urging its leaders, coordinators and volunteers to support him.

Tanko thanked Obi for the confidence reposed in him and appreciated the leaders, volunteers, coordinators, supporters and other Nigerians who contributed to the movement’s activities over the past two years.

He said the experience and structures built during his tenure would provide a foundation for his new assignment in Northern Nigeria.