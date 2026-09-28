Full list: Trophies won by Spain in last decade after U-20 women world cup triumph

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Spain’s dominance of international football over the past decade has extended beyond its senior men’s and women’s teams, with the country consistently producing title-winning sides across different age categories.

Notably, the women’s teams have built an impressive run of global success, beginning with the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and followed by further U-17 and U-20 World Cup triumphs, before the senior team won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The men’s senior side have also added the UEFA Nations League, European Championship and, most recently, the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July to Spain’s collection of titles. This made La Roja the first-ever country to hold the men’s and women’s World Cups simultaneously.

The latest success came on Sunday, when Spain’s U-20 women defeated DPR Korea on penalties to win the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, their second title in the competition.

Here is the full list of the 11 major international trophies won by Spain’s men’s and women’s national teams across the decade:



2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Spain’s run of global dominance in women’s football began with the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay in 2018.

La Roja defeated Mexico 2-1 in the final, with Claudia Pina scoring both goals as Spain claimed its first U-17 Women’s World Cup title. The triumph marked the beginning of Spain’s dominant era across women’s football.

2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Four years later, Spain retained the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Spain defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final to become the first team to win the competition twice, having also triumphed in 2018. The success came only two months after Spain had won the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Spain completed a remarkable U-17 and U-20 double in 2022 by winning the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

La Rojita defeated Japan 3-1 in the final, with Inma Gabarro and Salma Paralluelo among the scorers, to claim their first U-20 World Cup title.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The success at youth level was followed by Spain’s first senior women’s World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final in Sydney, with Olga Carmona scoring the decisive goal. The victory completed Spain’s rise from U-17 and U-20 world champions to senior world champions.

2023 UEFA Nations League

Spain’s men ended the wait for another major senior international title by winning the UEFA Nations League in 2023.

La Roja defeated Croatia 0-0 after extra time, winning 5-4 on penalties in the final in Rotterdam to lift the trophy for the first time.

2024 UEFA European Championship

Spain followed the Nations League triumph by becoming European champions in Germany.

La Roja defeated England 2-1 in the final, with Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring for Spain. It was Spain’s record fourth European Championship title, making them the outright most successful nation in the history of the competition.

2024 Olympic men’s football gold

Spain also claimed Olympic gold in men’s football at the Paris 2024 Games. The Spanish side defeated hosts France 5-3 after extra time in the gold-medal match to secure another major international title.

2024 UEFA Women’s Nations League

Spain’s senior women continued their remarkable run by winning the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The world champions defeated France 2-0 in the final in Seville, with Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey scoring as Spain added another senior trophy only months after their World Cup triumph.

2025 UEFA Women’s Nations League

Spain retained the Women’s Nations League title in 2025.

After drawing 0-0 with Germany in the first leg, Spain won the return leg 3-0 in Madrid to claim the trophy for a second consecutive edition.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain’s men reached the summit of world football again in 2026, 16 years after their first World Cup triumph in 2010.

La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final in New York/New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.

It was Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title. The victory also created a unique piece of football history as Spain became the first nation to simultaneously hold the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles, having won the women’s tournament in 2023.

2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

The latest addition came on Sunday, when Spain defeated defending champions DPR Korea to win the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

After a goalless final, Spain prevailed 4-3 on penalties, with goalkeeper Laia López making two crucial saves. It was Spain’s second U-20 Women’s World Cup title, following their 2022 triumph.

The victory also meant Spain finished the decade with two consecutive global titles across the men’s and women’s game — the senior men winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in July before the U-20 women followed with the world title in September.

Spain’s major trophies in the decade.

Total: 11



Men — 4: 2023 UEFA Nations League, 2024 European Championship, 2024 Olympic gold, 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Women — 7: 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup,

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2024 UEFA Women’s Nations League, 2025 UEFA Women’s Nations League, 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

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