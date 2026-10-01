2027: APC’ll have no opposition in Ogun, says Yayi

Yayi

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has declared that the party will face no opposition in the 2027 governorship election, claiming that the oppositions in the state are currently “partyless”.

Adeola made the declaration at an APC Interfaith Prayer and Praise Concert held at Ake Palace Ground, Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the opposition are struggling to resolve internal challenges ahead of the elections, while expressing confidence that the APC would emerge victorious without a serious contest.

According to him, the party’s expected victory would begin with the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027, and extend to the governorship and National Assembly elections in Ogun State.

Adeola said, “There will be nobody, because they are all partyless. They are running helter-skelter to rectify their shortcomings, but God has spoken that He is going to give us victory without a fight.

“That same God that will give us victory on January 16 will also support me to become the 17th Executive Governor of Ogun State.

“God will give us victory and clear our path without a fight, because there will be nobody contesting against us. God has started that already. On February 6, 2027, there will be nobody, because they are all partyless.”

The APC candidate also expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure re-election, while APC candidates seeking seats in the National Assembly from Ogun State would also emerge victorious.

He urged party members to remain committed to the party’s political activities, saying the prayers offered at the gathering would culminate in victory for the APC at all levels.

Also speaking, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said the prayer gathering was an opportunity for APC members to seek divine guidance and commit their political journey towards 2027 to God.

Abiodun said the party had gathered to put God first through prayers, songs and thanksgiving, expressing confidence that the prayers would yield positive results.

Reflecting on his political journey, the governor recalled the challenges surrounding the 2019 governorship election, describing his emergence as governor as a testimony of God’s intervention.

He said the political environment at the time had been difficult but expressed the belief that the same God who helped him overcome the challenges would guide the state through another transition.

Abiodun said, “We have gathered here to seek the Almighty’s face and commit our journey of 2027 into His hands.

“Today, we have come here to put God first, to pray, dance and sing. I am very confident and without a doubt that our heart’s desires shall be granted to the men of God who have prayed for us.

“I recall how the journey was in 2018. When we started, it was not like this at all; it was tough. But God has used me as a testimony.

“The God of 2018 is still around, and He will continue to allow us to embark on a smooth transition from a sitting governor to the incoming governor.”

Earlier, the Regional Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, called on political parties and their supporters in the State to refrain from campaigns of calumny and hate speech capable of triggering violence during the electoral process.

He prayed for divine intervention ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kalejaiye also offered prayers for the APC, expressing the hope that the party would record victory in the elections.

The interfaith gathering was attended by Christian and Muslim clerics, who offered prayers for the APC and its candidates.

Among those present were former Ogun State Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba; Minister of Livestock Development Idi Mukhta Maiha; Chief Yemisi Sanusi; Ogun State APC Chairman; and Senator Lekan Mustapha, Director-General of the APC Campaign Council in Ogun State.