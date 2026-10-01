‘Soludo should stop hiding under Tinubu to attack Obi’ — Okorie

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has accused Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, of using his support for President Bola Tinubu as a cover to attack the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi.

Okorie made the allegation in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, in which he criticised what he described as Soludo’s continued attacks on Obi.

According to him, Obi had continued to show respect and extend courtesies to Soludo despite the governor’s alleged criticisms of the former Anambra State governor.

“I have watched with disgust and utter disappointment, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s vicious and vile vendetta against Mr. Peter Obi.

“Mr. Peter Obi has not for a moment ceased to extend his usual courtesies and respect to Prof. Soludo at any given opportunity even as Prof. Soludo is on his vituperations on Obi,” he said.

Okorie alleged that Soludo had been “hiding under the cover of supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu” to express his opposition to Obi.

He traced the strained relationship between the two politicians to three major political developments.

According to him, the first was the 2009 Anambra governorship election, in which Obi defeated Soludo.

“Peter Obi won the election resoundingly and beat Soludo to a distant third position. This is Peter Obi’s first ‘offense’ to Soludo,” Okorie said.

He identified the second as Soludo’s disqualification from the APGA governorship primary in August 2013 under the leadership of Chief Victor Umeh, an action he said Soludo had blamed on Obi.

The third, according to Okorie, was the Anambra Central senatorial primary ahead of the 2023 general elections, where Umeh lost the APGA ticket and subsequently won the election on the platform of the Labour Party, which Okorie attributed to Obi’s popularity.

“The above three ‘offenses’ are the real reasons Prof. Chukwuma Soludo swore to bring down Mr. Peter Obi by any means possible,” he alleged.

Okorie also recalled Soludo’s 2022 article titled, “History Beckons And I Will Not Remain Silent,” describing it as the beginning of the governor’s public criticisms of Obi.

He described Obi as “the most outstanding and the most popular presidential candidate on the presidential ballot” and said the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket was “the most formidable combination in any presidential election in Nigeria after the Shagari/Ekwueme presidential ticket.”

Okorie urged Soludo to concentrate on the affairs of Anambra State, saying several issues affecting residents required the governor’s attention.

“There are several issues challenging the people of Anambra State that are sufficient to keep Prof. Soludo busy. Prof. Soludo should be mindful of the verdict of history.

“Prof. Chukwuma Soludo leave Mr. Peter Obi alone,” he said.