Edo LG polls, APC congresses victory for democracy —Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that the successful conduct of the 2018 local government elections, the ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, demonstrate his administration’s resolve to deepen democratic culture that allows for popular participation.

The governor stated this when he received the report of the March 2018 local government elections from the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, EDSIEC, led by its Chairman, Prof. Stanley Orobator, at Government House in Benin City.

According to him, the feat was achieved because of the structures put in place to allow for inclusive and participatory democracy, noting that the state chapter of the APC had entrenched a culture of democracy.

He noted that this was demonstrated during the conduct of the local government elections and the party congresses held in units, wards, local government area and at the state levels.