DTHA flays attitude of Health Ministry officials to public hearings

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State House of Assembly has frowned at the careless attitude of officials of the Ministry of Health towards public hearings on health related bills and other invitations.

Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr Alphonsus Ojo, expressed the concern at the public hearing on a bill for a law to Regulate the Registration, Establishment, Operations, Conduct, Supervision and Inspection of Private Health Care Centres in Delta State.

The public hearing, which took place at the Press Centre, Delta State House of Assembly Complex, Asaba, attracted stakeholders and professional bodies in the health sector where they brainstormed on the way forward to checkmate quackery in the sector.

He observed that officials of the Ministry of Health had always treated invitations and public hearings on health related bills with levity, stressing, “It is worrisome that the Ministry of Health which should play a key role in the public hearing only sent a representative of the rank of Assistant Director without any memorandum to the committee.”