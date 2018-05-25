I don’t know what came over me, says man that defiled his 4 daughters

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The 41-year-old man, Michael Akpan Isaiah, who defiled his four daughters has told a magistrate’s court sitting in Port Harcourt that he does not know what came over him.

Isaiah, a school gardener, is accused of forcibly having carnal knowledge of his four daughters, who are between the ages of two and 17.

He is said to have committed the crime within the premises of a private school around Borokiri Sand Field area of Port Harcourt, where he was given accommodation.

When the three-count charge was read to him, he admitted to have committed the crime, but told the court that he does not know what came over him.

However, Chief Magistrate Zinnah Alikor, who described the act as abominable, declined jurisdiction to hear the matter and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

Alikor requested that the Police bring the original case file within seven days, adding that same would be transited to the Department of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for advice and then adjourned the matter sine dine.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Federation of International Lawyers, FIDA, Fortune Adanda, who held brief for the victims, disclosed that medical diagnosis conducted on the four children proved that they have all been defiled.

The mother of the four victims, Grace Michael, said she had reported her husband to his family members when she noticed his activities with his daughters.

She expressed sadness that no serious action was taken while Isaiah continued to threaten and beat up any of the four children who complained.