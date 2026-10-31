Troops neutralize suspected bandits in Kogi shootout

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By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Sector 3, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke have neutralized a suspected bandit following an intelligence-led ambush along the Adankolo–Apata Road in Kogi State.

The operation, conducted on Saturday 31 October 2026, followed credible intelligence on the movement of suspected terrorists around communities in Kabba-Bunu and Lokoja Local Government Areas of the state.

Spokesman of the Sector, Captain Ahmad Zubairu who made this known, said the troops acting on the intelligence, troops laid ambush at suspected bandits’ supply route.

“The troops subsequently made contact with the suspected criminals who were subdued and forced to flee.

“At about 9pm on the same day during exploitation, troops received information regarding the discovery of suspected bandits’ bodies towards Adankolo Forest.

“On arrival at the location, troops found corpses of the two suspected bandits and recovered one locally made pistol, one cartridge and one empty case of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke and General Officer Commanding 5 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their gallantry and successful execution of the operation.

“He urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information on suspicious activities, stressing that security remains everybody’s responsibility.

“The Force Commander reiterated the commitment of Operation Whirl Stroke to sustaining intelligence-led operations aimed at protecting lives and property across its Area of Responsibility.”