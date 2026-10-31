Iran says US tone has ‘changed’ as Washington seeks negotiations

Iran’s supreme national security council, Mohsen Rezaei

Iran on Saturday said the tone of the United States had “completely changed” as Washington seeks to restart negotiations with the Islamic republic.

While the US and Israel have upped their threats to order fresh strikes, Vice President JD Vance also sent a letter to Iranian officials in recent days in a bid to revive talks.

“I read the letter. I haven’t yet responded. Their tone has completely changed,” Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran’s supreme national security council, said in a video broadcast on Iranian television.

He said the change in tone was “a good sign” and showed Iran had “consolidated its victory”.

Rezaei said he had not responded to the letter and would not comment further on its contents.

His comments came as indirect mediation via Qatar continued, though Iranian officials said earlier on Saturday that they had no plans to meet with US officials.