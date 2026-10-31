Kane misses penalty as Bayern held by Dortmund

File: England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane kisses the trophy on stage after receiving the Ballon d’Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Fabio Silva’s 89th-minute goal earned Borussia Dortmund a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich after Harry Kane missed a penalty in a see-saw Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

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Bayern were 1-0 up when Kane, playing his first match since winning the Ballon d’Or on Monday, rattled his second-half spot kick against the crossbar.

Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy levelled things up shortly after, but Kane helped Bayern retake the lead when he set up a Dayot Upamecano goal.

But in the final minute, substitutes Konstantinos Karetsas and Silva combined to grab Dortmund a share of the spoils.

The result leaves the two ‘Der Klassiker’ sides level on points atop the Bundesliga table, with defending champions Bayern ahead on goal difference.

It is just the fourth time in the past 18 matches between these sides that Bayern have not emerged victorious.

In addition to the late draw, Bayern, who are without Vincent Kompany as he recovers from a virus, will be concerned by further injuries to their undermanned forward line ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Atletico Madrid.

Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise were all subbed out on Saturday, with Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz already out with injury.

Kane was honoured pre-match with his Ballon d’Or shown to the Bayern faithful for the first time.

Dortmund thought they had taken the lead with 35 minutes gone as Jobe Bellingham scored from close range, but VAR overturned the goal for offside.

Bayern made Dortmund pay immediately when Konrad Laimer pounced on a poor Felix Nmecha pass and charged upfield to score.

Bayern were better after the break and a Nmecha handball brought Kane to the spot, but the normally reliable England captain rifled his shot against the crossbar.

Moments later, Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck thundered up the pitch and found Chukwuemeka, who laid off for Guirassy to score at the near post.

Kane looked to have redeemed himself when he set up a goal for Upamecano soon after, but Silva levelled things up once more in the dying stages.

Fuellkrug’s fine form

Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fuellkrug continued his remarkable scoring run since returning on a season-long loan from West Ham, grabbing the opener in a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Eren Dinkci also scored for Bremen but the 33-year-old Fuellkrug was the story again. By scoring in his seventh consecutive Bundesliga start, he equalled Rudi Voeller’s club record from 1982-83.

“I don’t score these goals to break records,” Fuellkrug said, but added the mark was “nice”. “It’s an absolute joy to play with this group.”

He has 12 goals in 10 matches in all competitions for Bremen this season, after scoring just three goals in 18 months at West Ham and one at AC Milan during a six-month loan.

RB Leipzig won 2-0 at promoted Schalke to pick up their first away points this season. Antonio Nusa opened the scoring with a penalty after 37 minutes and Romulo scored 12 minutes from time to sink the hosts.

Leipzig, who welcome Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, had won all four of their home Bundesliga matches by an 18-0 aggregate but had lost all three of their away games this season.

The victory took Leipzig to fourth, one point behind third-placed Freiburg, who came from behind to win 2-1 at Augsburg.

Ermedin Demirovic scored twice as Stuttgart broke out of a funk to win 4-2 away at in-form Bayer Leverkusen.

Jamie Leweling and Bilal El Khannouss also got on the scoresheet for Stuttgart who had won just three of their previous eight matches in all competitions.

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