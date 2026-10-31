Insecurity didn’t begin in Tinubu’s administration – Dogara

Dogara

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, says Nigeria’s security challenges predate the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Dogara, who is the Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, made the assertion at the institution’s 16th convocation ceremony, where 836 graduands received various academic qualifications.

He said terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence had been entrenched in the country long before the current administration assumed office in May 2023.

According to him, the nation’s security problems are rooted in years of porous borders, illegal arms proliferation, high youth unemployment and the spread of extremist ideologies.

“Insecurity in Nigeria did not begin with this administration. This is no excuse, because the facts need no defence. Terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence did not arrive in 2023,” Dogara said.

He explained that the security situation developed over several years, stressing that its roots went deep long before the current government took over.

Dogara, however, noted that President Tinubu had consistently identified national security as a top priority and major responsibility of his administration.

The chancellor charged the graduands to deploy their talents, creativity and innovation toward national development.

Speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, acknowledged the progress made in expanding access to tertiary education, but expressed concern over the job prospects of graduates.

Ayorinde cited figures from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which put the number of universities in Nigeria at 312 as of June 2026, comprising 77 federal, 67 state-owned, and 168 private institutions.

He said although the growth represented a huge investment in human capital by parents, governments and lecturers, deliberate efforts must be made to create viable opportunities for graduates after school.

In her address, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Omolola Irinoye, reiterated the university’s commitment to providing quality education that combines intellectual growth, practical skills, character building and social responsibility.

Irinoye said that there were 98 First Class graduates in the academic session, attributing the performance to the institution’s investment in quality assurance, staff development and a conducive learning environment.

According to her, the university also operates flexible payment arrangements to accommodate students from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

“The institution’s scholarship programme was designed to ensure that financial constraints did not prevent deserving students from acquiring university education.

“The university has 100 per cent tuition scholarship in 17 academic programmes, with 80 per cent tuition scholarship in five academic programmes while there were also 70 per cent tuition scholarship in other five academic programmes,” she said.

She added that there were four engineering programmes with 65 per cent tuition scholarship.

(NAN)