Police arrest Akwa Ibom man for defiling 6- yr-old daughter

*Arrest another for defiling a minor

* Also apprehend suspected oil thieves, recover tankers

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

OPERATIVES of Quick Intervention Unit, Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested one Sunday Michael Ben of Aka Itiam Etoi village in Uyo Local Government Area, for allegedly defiling his six-year-old daughter.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday evening by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon.

The statement added that the police command following a report also apprehended one Bright Nwoke (29) residing in Eket Local Government Area for allegedly defiling a ten-year-old girl of the same residence.

According to the statement, Nwoke who confessed to the crime stated that he had earlier sent the junior brother to go and buy a recharge card before taking the victim to his room and covering her mouth to prevent her from raising the alarm.

The Police statement reads: “On the strength of subsisting information, Operatives of Crime Prevention Squad arrested the following; one Idris Shaibu ”m, Ikechukwu Nwaoba ‘m’, Idongesit Sunday Ekpo ‘m’ and Kenneth Chukwu ‘m’ in Ikot Enua Village, Ikono L.G.A for attempting to steal crude oil.

“Exhibits recovered include; Two tankers with registration No: SAG-672-XA and MUS-853-XR, a black bag containing tools used for the illegal activities.

“Also acting on very credible information and in a painstaking operation, Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Command, on 24/8/2023 at about 9:00 am arrested one Inemesit Bassey Effiong aka “Fifty Cent”,

, of Ibiaku Ishiet village in Uruan LGA, a member of the Sea Piracy/kidnapping gang terrorizing Uruan waterways and environs.

“An instant search led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with breech no. 1988KH8893. The suspect confessed to having perpetrated many kidnappings in collaboration with his gang. Relying on a complainant, Operatives of Quick Intervention Unit, on 31/07/2023, arrested one Sunday Michael Ben of Aka Itiam Etoi in Uyo LGA for allegedly defiling his six-year-old Daughter.

“Suspect had earlier gone to carry the victim from the mother to his house. Unfortunately, the next day when he returned her, she was found with blood stains and injuries on her private part. She was taken for medical examination which confirmed the obvious”

The statement further disclosed that on the 20th day of July 2023, at about 7:00 pm, operatives of Ukanafun Division, relying on credible information stormed Ikot Akpa-Nkuk community in Ukanafun L.G A and arrested three (3) suspected kidnappers.

It listed the suspects to include Nanai Friday Ekpo (female) of Odaro Ikot Village, in the same Ukanafun LGA, Barika Samuel Nulee and Nwidum Alugbo Yaake, both of Khana Local government area of Rivers State.

“On interrogation, Nanai Friday confessed to being responsible for luring unsuspecting men to her boyfriend, one Endurance Monday who is at large, to kidnap and collect ransom for them to share.

“The suspects confessed to the kidnapping of one Victoria Imo Uko and one Uwem Alpanuko, a Senior Lecturer, all of Ukanafun LGA. Victims have been reunited with their families.

“Recall that on 17th of September 2022, a four-storey building situated at No. 3 Iman Street, behind Zenith bank, off Aka road, Uyo collapsed leading to the death of one favour Chukwuemeka Okoro ‘m’ while five persons were rescued.

“The alleged site Engineer, one Felix Anietie Udoh of Felixzity High Technology Limited fled. However, on 7/8/2023 the suspect was arrested by the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Command and on interrogation suspect confessed not to be an Engineer but a builder”, the statement added