Community bemoans Senate c’ttee’s failure to visit Sapele power stations

Sapele- Okpe community of Delta State has described the failure of a delegation of the Senate Committee on Mines and Power to tour power projects and the premises of three companies connected with the project in the area as unfortunate.

Following the non-completion of the over 4000Mw electricity project at Ogorode Sapele, the Senate Committee promised to carry out a fact-finding tour of the three companies involved.

A high-powered delegation of Sapele-Okpe community, expected to deliver a position paper on behalf of the community to the Senate delegation, waited all day in vain at the Okpe Hall, sapele.

Chairman of Sapele-Okpe community, Mr. Patrick Akamovba, said: “When we heard that the Senate Committee on Mines and Power will be touring power stations in Sapele we prepared our complaints which we intended to present to the committee.

“We gathered that they got to Ughelli, from where they flew back to Abuja via Warri.”