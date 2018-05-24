Buhari didn’t substitute members of APC Convention Planning Sub-Committee

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has dismissed media reports alleging that the Presidency substituted or smuggled in some names of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention Planning Sub-Committees.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Adesina said nothing in the allegation could be further from the truth in every material particular.

He said: “For the umpteenth time, we wish to reiterate President Muhammadu Buhari’s position that he will not interfere in party affairs or matters before the law courts.

“It ought to have been obvious by now to discerning Nigerians that it is not in the nature of this President to go against the provisions of the country’s constitution let alone his party’s constitutional provisions.

“It is, therefore, disingenuous to attribute every perceived infraction in activities of party or government appointees to the President’s desk.’’