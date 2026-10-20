Soludo celebrates Archbishop Okeke at 73

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, on his 73rd birthday.

In the goodwill message, Governor Soludo described the Archbishop as a shepherd of uncommon humility, wisdom and moral courage, whose ministry has strengthened the faith of many and nurtured hope across Anambra State and beyond.

“For more than two decades at the helm of the Archdiocese of Onitsha, His Grace has offered steady, prayerful leadership, speaking truth with charity and guiding the faithful with the quiet authority of a true Servant of God”, the governor said.

Soludo noted that the Archbishop’s impact reaches well beyond the pulpit, adding that through the Church’s schools, health institutions and charitable outreach, he has championed the dignity of the human person, widened opportunity for young people and extended compassion to the poor, the sick and the forgotten.

The governor also commended the Archbishop for his enduring tradition of marking his birthday with the inmates of the Onitsha Custodial Centre, noting that the gesture reflects the Gospel imperative to remember those in bondage and affirms that no one is beyond redemption, mercy or the possibility of a fresh start.

“It is a testimony to a life lived in imitation of Christ, who came to serve and not to be served,” the Governor

While wishing Archbishop Okeke a happy birthday, he also prayed that God will continue to grant him good health, renewed strength, and many more fruitful years in the service of the Church and humanity.