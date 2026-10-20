Ebonyi arrest 30 suspected sex workers

….seals unapproved guest house

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Capital City and Urban Planning has arrested 30 suspected sex workers over alleged security concerns and the discovery of suspected hard drugs at the premises in a guest house in Abakaliki.

The team also sealed the Guest House in Abakaliki following an inspection of unapproved building used as guest House.

The Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Planning, Hon. Richard Ugo Idike, in collaboration with the Commissioner for Internal Security, Hon. Prince Etta Uka Ude, alongside security operatives and members of the ministry’s taskforce carried out the operation.

Addressing journalists during the inspection, Hon. Idike expressed concern over the alleged security threats associated with activities at the guest house. He noted that the presence of individuals reportedly from different states had raised concerns about security and public safety in the area.

The Commissioner disclosed that the team discovered substances suspected to be hard drugs, including wrappers allegedly containing substances locally referred to as Colos and Indian hemp, among others.

The suspected substances were reportedly recovered during the operation, while security operatives took charge of the matter.

Idike reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that buildings within Abakaliki are used for lawful purposes and comply with approved development plans.

He called on property developers and building owners to obtain the necessary building approvals from the Ministry of Capital City and Urban Planning before commencing construction, stressing that the government would not tolerate the use of unapproved buildings for activities that could threaten public safety.

The Commissioner subsequently directed that Guest House be sealed indefinitely pending further clarification and compliance with the ministry’s requirements. He also directed the owner of the facility to visit the ministry to explain the circumstances surrounding the building and resolve the outstanding issues

The Commissioner for Internal Security, Hon. Prince Etta Uka Ude, in his remarks said the primary concern of his ministry was to ensure adequate security and protect residents of Ebonyi State.

He stated that the state government would not tolerate the use of any premises as a haven for criminal activities.

Ude added that the Ebonyi State Government, under the leadership of governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, remained committed to maintaining peace, law and order across the state.

He urged security agencies to intensify surveillance and monitoring of establishments suspected of engaging in illegal activities, particularly within Abakaliki, to prevent criminal elements from exploiting business premises to undermine public safety.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of collaboration between government agencies, security operatives and members of the public in identifying and addressing security threats.

At the time of filing this report, the over 30 arrested individuals had reportedly been taken into police custody for further investigation, while the owner of the Guest House had yet to be arrested.

The sealing of the facility underscores the state government’s enforcement efforts concerning building regulations, public safety and security within the capital city.