2027: Ebonyi Stakeholders’ Summit endorses Nwifuru for Second Term

Gov Nwifuru

…Adopts zoning arrangement, calls for peaceful election

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Leaders and Stakeholders’ Political Summit has endorsed Governor Francis Nwifuru for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The endorsement was made through a unanimous voice vote at the summit held on Tuesday at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, following a motion moved by the senator representing Ebonyi North, Onyekachi Nwebonyi.

The summit, which brought together political leaders and stakeholders from the three senatorial zones and 13 local government areas of the state, was held under the theme, “Orderly and Peaceful Political Transition in Ebonyi State: The Way Forward.”

Among those who attended were the first civilian governor of the state, Senator Sam Egwu; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; former governor Martin Elechi; former governor and Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi; and Nwifuru, who attended as Special Guest of Honour.

The stakeholders deliberated on the future of the state, with particular emphasis on political stability, zoning, equity, continuity in governance and the need for a peaceful transition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the summit, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity and political stability, describing them as essential to the continued development of Ebonyi.

The communiqué, which was read by Mrs Chioma Nweze, was signed by Umahi, Anyim, Egwu and other leaders present on behalf of the summit.

They called on political leaders, public office holders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations and citizens to protect the state’s unity, irrespective of political affiliation and other differences.

The summit urged political parties, aspirants and their supporters to conduct their activities with restraint and mutual respect, while rejecting inflammatory rhetoric, intimidation, political violence and other actions capable of disrupting public order.

On the contentious issue of zoning, the summit expressed support for the continuation of the governorship rotation arrangement among the three senatorial zones, saying the practice had helped promote inclusion and political stability since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

The communiqué noted that the state’s first three elected governors — Egwu from Ebonyi North, Elechi from Ebonyi Central and Umahi from Ebonyi South — each served two four-year terms.

It said the arrangement had encouraged continuity, mutual accommodation and respect for established political understandings among the zones.

The summit consequently resolved that Ebonyi North should complete the governorship slot in the 2027 electoral cycle, in line with the zoning principle recognised by the participants.

It further proposed that the governorship should move to Ebonyi Central in 2031 and remain there for eight years before moving to Ebonyi South in 2039 for another eight years.

The proposed rotation schedule provides for Ebonyi North from 2023 to 2031, Ebonyi Central from 2031 to 2039 and Ebonyi South from 2039 to 2047.

The stakeholders also called for the equitable distribution of public amenities and development projects among the zones, stressing the need to sustain fairness, justice and peaceful coexistence.

On governance, the summit commended Nwifuru’s administration for its development initiatives under the People’s Charter of Needs.

It identified infrastructure and rural development, education, healthcare, agriculture, food security, human capital development, women’s empowerment and youth development as important areas requiring sustained attention.

The summit urged political leaders and other stakeholders to continue promoting dialogue across party lines and discourage actions capable of creating unnecessary tension during the transition period.

It also called on political parties, aspirants, security agencies, electoral authorities and the media to work towards peaceful, credible and orderly elections in 2027.

The participants urged politicians to pursue their ambitions through lawful and democratic means, respect the rights of other citizens, avoid hate speech and misinformation, and recognise the role of relevant institutions in electoral matters.

The communiqué expressed appreciation to the leaders and representatives of the 13 local government areas, political parties and community organisations who participated in the deliberations.

It reaffirmed the summit’s aspiration for an Ebonyi State that remains peaceful, united, inclusive and development-oriented, while urging leaders and citizens to translate the resolutions into practical commitments that would advance the welfare of the people.

“Participants called on all political actors and their supporters to conduct political activities with restraint, mutual respect and a commitment to peaceful engagement. They further urged stakeholders to reject inflammatory rhetoric, intimidation, political violence and any conduct capable of undermining public order.

“The summit recognised that continuity, mutual accommodation and respect for established political understandings have contributed to the State’s stability. It therefore encouraged political leaders and stakeholders to sustain a culture of dialogue, fairness and responsible political engagement in addressing questions relating to succession and the future leadership of the State.

“The summit acknowledged the long-standing practice of senatorial rotation in the distribution of the governorship of Ebonyi State and the role this arrangement has played in promoting a sense of inclusion among the three senatorial zones. In the interest of equity, fairness, mutual trust and the preservation of peaceful coexistence, the summit expressed support for the continuation of the established zoning understanding in the consideration of the 2027 governorship succession.

“Accordingly, the summit resolved that Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone should be allowed to complete the governorship in the 2027 electoral cycle, in keeping with the rotation principle recognised by the participants and the objective of equitable political inclusion.

“The summit called on political parties, aspirants, supporters, security agencies, electoral authorities and the media to contribute to a peaceful, credible and orderly electoral process.

“Political parties and aspirants were urged to pursue their ambitions through lawful and democratic means, respect the rights of fellow citizens, avoid hate speech and misinformation, and accept the legitimate role of relevant institutions in the conduct and resolution of electoral matters” the communique stated.