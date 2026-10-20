Fasoranti: Our leader goes home in a blaze of glory – Afenifere

Pa Fasoranti

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday, mourned the passing of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, saying he has gone home in a blaze of glory.

Afenifere, in a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Ademola Folarin, said its leader leaves behind, “a legacy of peerless integrity and a deep commitment and devotion to the common good.”

The organization said arrangement for burial will be announced in due course.

The statement reads: “Afenifere announces the glorious departure of its Leader Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, the Asiwaju Yoruba, from the earthly realm. Pa Fasoranti passed on Tuesday 20th of October 2026, after an earthly sojourn of over 100 years.

“Our leader leaves behind, a legacy of peerless integrity and a deep commitment and devotion to the common good.

“Afenifere joins millions of our compatriots to mourn the loss of this distinctly exemplary and rare leader, and commiserates with his family, Afenifere family worldwide, the people and government of Ondo State, the Yoruba Nation, both in the homeland and in the diaspora, and our dear country. Nigeria.

“Arrangement for burial will be announced in due course.

May his gentle and noble soul rest in peace. Amen.”