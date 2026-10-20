FG not planning fuel tax, Oyedele clarifies

By Henry Ojelu

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has dismissed reports that the Federal Government plans to introduce a fuel tax when the economy stabilises, describing them as “fake news.”

Oyedele, in a post on Tuesday, reiterated that introducing a fuel tax at this time would be insensitive, particularly following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

He said reports suggesting that the government would introduce the levy after economic conditions improve were false, distancing the Federal Government from the claims.

The minister’s clarification comes amid concerns over the impact of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians and the wider economy.

Oyedele’s statement sought to dispel speculation about a planned fuel tax, stressing that the reports did not reflect the government’s position.