Ebonyi stakeholders’ summit not party affairs says Sen. Sam Egwu

Sam Egwu

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The former Governor of Ebonyi State Dr. Sam Ominyi Egwu, has clarified that the stakeholders’ political summit was not a political party affairs and was not convened to adopt any presidential candidate.

Dr. Egwu who was the Chairman of the Ebonyi 2026 Stakeholders Political Summit while reacting to the motion moved by the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, calling for endorsing of a presidential candidate during the summit held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki said the event was not for endorsement of a presidential candidate.

According to him, the concept of the summit was discussed and agreed upon by stakeholders before it was held, noting that it was solely meant to consolidate the zoning arrangement for the Governorship position among the three senatorial zones of the State.

He stressed that the summit was not meant to project any political party or presidential candidate, but to affirm the collective support of Ebonyi stakeholders for the zoning arrangement which has brought about a peaceful political atmosphere devoid of marginalisation.

Dr. Egwu therefore described the motion moved by Senator Nwebonyi seeking the endorsement of Presidential candidate was invalid, and of no effect.