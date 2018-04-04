Rivers PDP begins registration of old, new members

By Onozure Dania

Ahead of the June 16, 2018 local government elections in Rivers State, the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commenced re-registration of old and new members into the party across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Addressing council Chairmen and Secretaries of the party at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt, yesterday, state Chairman of the party, Mr Felix Obuah, charged them to take the message to their respective LGAs and ensure that the exercise was given the seriousness it deserves.

He urged the party executives to go into all the Wards across the state and ensure that all the decampees from the All Progressives Congress, APC and other political parties are registered.

“Even those of them who will be decamping today and wish to join our party must be registered. Do not restrict anyone from becoming a member of our great party. We need them and we don’t want anyone to stop them from registering due to personal interests.”

While handing over the party registers to the Chairmen, Obuah charged them to immediately reach out to the Ward Chairmen and Secretaries and ensure that the exercise kick started in earnest.

He warned that on no condition should the membership cards be hoarded, adding that even though most of the cards had expired, arrangements were being made to give out the new cards before the end of the day.

Obuah said the party will charge a token for the cards to ensure that members make financial commitment to the party.

He warn against adoption of candidates for the various elective positions in the forthcoming local government elections.

He said it will be out of place for him as state party Chairman to supervise such undemocratic practice, adding that the PDP was committed to uphold its constitution and give every aspirant a level playing ground.

“So it will be bad of you as a leader who is supposed to be an unbiased umpire to adopt one person and follow him or her to campaign. It is unfair and does not encourage,” he said, warning that the party will not hesitate to use its hammer on any chairman who indulges in such act.

At the meeting which was also attended by the Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Charles Awortu and State Secretary, Mr Samuel Okpoko, Obuah charged the Chairmen not to hesitate to contact the State Secretariat for clarifications in the event of challenges.

He disclosed that the sale of forms for the respective elective positions are still on and called on interested members to seize the opportunity to realize their political aspirations.