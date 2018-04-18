MTN partners Twinpine to unveil upgraded MTN mobile ad in Nigeria

MTN in partnership with Twinpine, a Terragon company with specialties in mobile marketing, have unveiled an upgraded version of MTN Mobile Advertising in Nigeria.

The platform which is the enhanced version of Mobile Advertising with self-service capability was launched in Lagos at a stakeholders’ meeting.

MTN said the platform is a means of optimising advertising budget, allowing brands and businesses to reach their profiled target audiences with ease.

Witnessing the launch were industry giants who were presented with a live demo of MTN Mobile Advertising and how the platform guarantees cost efficiencies while reaching the target audience.