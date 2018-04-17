Lauretta Onochie makes cartoon of Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie has made a cartoon of her principal willingly declaring interest to run for the 2019 race.

In the above cartoon therefore, it would be deduced that the captured opposition candidates were of the view that Buhari should not re-contest following their discontent perception that Mr. President has failed the country.

Read what Lauretta wrote below:

His name is @MBuhari

✔He is standing

✔He’s running

✔He’s our candidate

✔He’s performing

✔We will stand by him

❎You are sitting

❎You are moaning

❎You are crying

❎You are angry

❎You are bitter

❎You are even abusive

✔Get off your butt