Anxiety as Police withdraw aides from Enugu Assemblies of God top cleric

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THERE was apprehension among Assemblies of God Church members yesterday, as security men attached to the General Superintendent, Prof Paul Emeka, were withdrawn by the police without notice or explanation.

When Vanguard visited the residence of Prof Emeka yesterday, the premises was deserted with few of the church members hanging afar.

Some members of the church who spoke to Vanguard said they were afraid that the police were either coming to arrest people in the vicinity or that a rival leadership faction of the church led by Dr. Chidi Okoroafor were coming for attack.

The Church has been in leadership crisis, a matter that brought about a disputed Supreme Court judgement, leading to a fresh suit in a High Court.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of zone 9 Umuahia, Jane Egwu said the zonal command ordered for withdrawal of the police aides because of the supreme court judgment which she inferred was not in favour of Emeka.

Personal Assistant to Prof Emeka, Rev. Richard Akwah who spoke with newsmen on the development said the police had on Friday last week, invaded the General Superintendent’s residence with a staff of Evangel University in search of the university ‘s vehicle parked in the compound as the chancellor of the institution.

“Since then, the police have been laying siege around here and that has caused the General Superintendent to leave the compound. He has not been in the house for sometime now. Today, we just noticed that the policemen attached here are no longer here and there is no explanation for their absence,” he said.

“While we are here, we have noticed some people going around in some kind of surveillance. It is all about our matter in the court which the police as a party has been served with a motion of junction that they should not involve themselves on the matter but they have kept coming here,” Akwah said.