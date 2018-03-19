Varsity begins production of plastic items, bread

The Department of Industrial Production Engineering of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra has commenced production of six plastics items including cups, bowls and trays.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku made the disclosure in a pre convocation press briefing mark the 12th Convocation of the institution.

The vice chancellor also said the institution through its women cooperative society had started the production of quality bread and other confectionaries.

According to him, these conscious efforts were to further project the institution as an entrepreneurial university.

“Time has come to demonstrate our capabilities and skills to help students embrace the 21st century research that will launch them into the society after graduation.

“It was not rocket science. You do not talk science if you do not practice it.

“The items are produced using local materials and have been adjudged to be the best in the Western African Sub-region,” Ahaneku said.

He said the institution had also opened its doors to expose its students on three key areas of `agro-preneur, entrepreneur and trans-preneur’.

“For instance, the institution has widened its teaching to study German, Spanish and Chinese languages and has begun collaboration to establish Igbo classes in institutions of foreign partners.

“The only thing that will help us as an institution is to define our areas of strength,” he said.

Ahaneku said 500 Chinese business companies have concluded plans to visit the institution in May for talks and recruitment of students who will become translators in their various establishments.

On the convocation, the vice chancellor listed weeklong activities to include an interdenominational church service on March 19, inauguration of some projects and award of degrees on March 23.

According to him, the convocation lecture titled “The Igbos in Politics of Nigeria” will be delivered by the Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi on March 21.

He said that total of 7,731 graduands would be awarded with various degrees while 54 graduands would be awarded with first class certificates.

Ahaneku said the institution would also confer honorary degrees on some distinguished Nigerians namely former Sen Ben Obi, Alhaji Sani Zango Daura, and Chief Jacob Wood, a Chinese business administrator based in Nigeria.