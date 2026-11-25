By Efe Onodjae & Jacintha Ezugwu

Access Bank has urged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to embrace sustainable business practices to ensure their survival and growth beyond their first five years.

The Head of SME Banking Group at Access Bank Plc, Mrs Abiodun Olubitan, gave the advice at the three-day Access Bank SME Academy 2.0, organised in partnership with Deloitte to equip business owners with skills to improve their operations and sustainability.

The programme, which ended on Friday in Lagos, attracted about 100 SME owners physically, with others participating virtually. It targeted businesses that had operated for between two and five years.

Olubitan said SMEs were critical to economic development, noting that their survival and expansion were necessary for job creation and national growth.

She urged participants to apply the knowledge acquired, particularly in separating personal finances from business accounts and understanding the difference between turnover and profit.

According to her, the bank introduced the academy to support businesses at different stages of growth and help them overcome challenges that often threaten their survival. In her part, Team Lead, SME Banking Products at Access Bank and coordinator of the academy, Adesola Oyedipe, said the initiative was designed to address gaps in access to finance and capacity building among SMEs.

Oyedipe said the three-day programme provided participants with more extensive training than the bank’s usual short workshops and business clinics.

She explained that the partnership with Deloitte was aimed at giving business owners access to professional advisory services they might otherwise be unable to afford.