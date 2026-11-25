By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has dismissed reports alleging that $2.04 billion realised from crude oil cargoes lifted by Duke Oil Company Incorporated, now NNPC Trading S.A., was unaccounted for, insisting that all transactions were fully reconciled.

The company said the $2.04 billion represented the gross value of 29 cargoes whose proceeds were set off against the cost of refined petroleum products supplied to Nigeria under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) programme.

In a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, NNPC said the absence of separate dollar receipts for some cargoes did not indicate missing funds.

“No separate receipt appears because the crude sale proceeds were set off against the product purchase price, as the contracts provide,” it stated.

Under the DSDP programme, participating traders lifted crude oil in exchange for refined petroleum products, including petrol, for the Nigerian market. NNPC explained that while crude was priced in dollars, products supplied were sold in naira, with transactions reconciled and captured in the audited financial statements of the relevant entities.

The company said all 59 cargoes referenced in the reports were accounted for, adding that 30 were paid for in dollars, while proceeds from 28 cargoes, valued at approximately $1.96 billion, were remitted in naira to the NNPC Group Treasury or NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services accounts.

The remaining cargo, a February 2023 Bonga tax-oil lifting valued at about $75.9 million, was paid into the then designated Federal Inland Revenue Service dollar account.

On Duke Oil’s ownership, NNPC said it was incorporated in 1989 as its wholly owned trading subsidiary, adding that the relationship was documented in its corporate history, audited financial statements and NEITI’s 2023 industry report.

It maintained that transactions between the company and its subsidiaries were disclosed as related-party transactions under International Financial Reporting Standards.

NNPC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, but warned that it reserved the right to take legal action against publications it considered false or misleading.