IGP Disu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — THE Edo State Police Command said four members of the Edo State Security Corps, ESSC, have been arrested for allegedly leaking information to suspected cultists to enable them evade arrests.

The Command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this while parading 16 suspects arrested across the state in connection with various criminal activities.

The suspects, Isaac Irú we, Ashem Gideon, Tony Okhiale and Venture Uzu were arrested at Evbhomore community, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

They were accused of leaking information on police movements to cultists, enabling them to escape arrest.

According to the Command, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit acted on intelligence on cult initiation activities in Benin City and immediately swung into action.

“Upon getting there, we discovered that someone was giving out information on our movement to these cultists who escaped arrest.

“Further investigation revealed that these men are members of the Edo State Security Corps, and four of them have been arrested and they are in our custody.”

The command said investigation was still ongoing to ascertain their roles in the secret cult organisation.

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