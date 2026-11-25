IGP Olatunji Disu

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo —The Osun State Police Command has said it arrested a 48-year-old man, Ogunniran Kayode over alleged murder of his son, Raphael, at Faaji, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, yesterday, stated that the police received intelligence on October 19, 2026, that the suspect tortured his 21-year-old son to death. Then he buried his body in a shallow grave.

Following the intel, the statement disclosed that the operatives of the command swung into action and arrested the suspect as he confessed to the killing of his son.

“During the interrogation, he stated that his son stole a sum of N75,000 and absconded with one android phone he bought for him on easy buy to an unknown place.

“And being a member of Iru-Ekun Security Network, he was able to get the son arrested through the help of his colleague.”

“The case was then transferred to Homicide Section for further investigation”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, operatives of the homicide unit visisted the crime scene and the shallow grave, where details and pictorial evidence of the torture were retrieved.

The state Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Zungura, therefore, warned individuals with criminal intent to desist from the act or face full wrath of the law.

Vanguard News