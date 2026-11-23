By Adeola Badru

The management of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, has urged the Federal Government to extend the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme to students of accredited private universities, arguing that their exclusion undermines efforts to make higher education accessible to financially disadvantaged Nigerians.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebunoluwa Olufemi Oduwole, made the appeal on Monday during a press conference to announce activities marking the university’s 18th Convocation Ceremony.

Oduwole argued that government-backed educational support should be based on students’ eligibility and the accreditation status of their institutions rather than whether the universities were publicly or privately owned.

She said excluding students in private universities defeated the fundamental objective of ensuring that no qualified Nigerian was denied higher education or forced to abandon studies because of financial difficulties.

“Federal Government support for education should be about the Nigerian student, not about the ownership of institution.

“If a student is a Nigerian, is admitted through JAMB, and is studying in an accredited university in Nigeria, that student deserves support,” she said.

NELFUND, established under the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, provides financial support to eligible students in public tertiary institutions, while students in private universities remain outside the scheme.

The vice-chancellor said the contributions of private universities to the country’s higher education sector, as demonstrated by the number of graduands ACU would produce this year, justified their inclusion in national education funding policies.

She disclosed that 4,104 students would receive various degrees and qualifications at the university’s 18th convocation.

The undergraduate graduands comprise 116 First Class degree holders, 1,207 Second Class Upper, 693 Second Class Lower and 45 Third Class graduates.

At the postgraduate level, 158 graduands would receive postgraduate diplomas, 1,798 master’s degrees and 87 doctoral degrees.

Oduwole said the figures underscored the significant role private universities played in producing skilled manpower and supporting national development.

She also dismissed concerns about academic standards in private universities as an insufficient justification for excluding their students from NELFUND, insisting that institutions such as ACU were subject to regulatory requirements and quality assurance standards.

Explaining the university’s internal quality control mechanisms, she said examination results underwent several stages of scrutiny, beginning with the Departmental Board of Examiners, followed by the Faculty Board of Examiners and the Senate Committee on Examinations, before receiving final approval from the vice-chancellor.

She said the process was designed to protect the integrity of the university’s academic qualifications and ensure that results reflected students’ actual performance.

“If there are objections, if there are issues, there is a formal process we follow. When we talk about quality assurance, it means there is something you are assuring.

“We ensure that quality is not compromised. So when we say First Class, we mean First Class,” she said.

The vice-chancellor added that the university operated within the regulatory framework governing Nigerian universities and deployed information and communications technology to improve teaching, learning and examination processes.

She said the institution had also adopted a combination of physical and virtual learning to enhance academic delivery and access to educational resources.

Highlighting recent academic developments, Oduwole disclosed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved additional programmes for ACU for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The programmes include Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Pharmacy, Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Public Health and Artificial Intelligence.

She also disclosed that the Council of Legal Education had increased the university’s admission quota for Law from 50 to 100 students.

On its international academic standing, she said ACU improved its position in the July 2026 Webometrics ranking, moving from 12,536th to 6,215th globally and from 114th to 61st in Nigeria.

“These are not just numbers. They are a resounding vote of confidence in our academic and infrastructural standards.

“At Ajayi Crowther University, we don’t just raise scholars, we raise Godly Intellectuals,” she said.

Against this backdrop, Oduwole called on the Federal Government and NELFUND management to review the existing framework and introduce arrangements allowing accredited private universities to participate in the student loan scheme.

She said such an arrangement could operate under the same accountability, verification and repayment requirements applicable to public institutions, ensuring that students in private universities were not excluded from government efforts to expand access to higher education.

“Students in private institutions in Nigeria are still waiting for full outcome of this initiative,” she said.

Meanwhile, activities marking the university’s 18th Convocation Ceremony began on Sunday with a Holy Communion Service and will continue with exhibitions, a Research Fair, a convocation play, the award of diplomas and degrees, and the commissioning of projects at its Kiyeseni and Offa-Meta campuses.

The grand finale, scheduled for Thursday, November 26, will feature a convocation lecture by Senator Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, CON, as well as the award of doctoral and honorary degrees.