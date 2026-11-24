…….Honours Enerst Ndukwe, ABC Orjiakor, Francis Fatona on Convocation

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

No fewer than 59 students of Alex Ekwueme Federal University of Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State have bagged first class for the four sets of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 academic years for first degrees.

The Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Daniel Nwachukwu who disclosed this during Pre-Covocation press conferenc for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th combined convocation, said that a total of 8,649 students would be graduating.

He noted that the 1, 867 students obtained Second Class Upper Division while 5,040 students got Second Class Lower Division and 1, 675 students received Thrid Class also 8 students obtained Pass.

The VC said that a total of 552 postgraduate students would be graduating across various disciplines as follows PhD (44), M.Sc. (348) and PGD (160)

Professor Nwachukwu who is organizing his first convocation ceremony on November 28, 2026 having been appointed the fourth Vice Chancellor of the University ten months ago said he had brought many innovation to the institution within the short period in office.

“According to the programme of activities: “Wednesday, 25th November, 2026: Research and Innovation Faire  We will showcase the research and groundbreaking innovations of our academics to the public. This underscores the contributions of our university to the betterment of society and the body of knowledge.

“Thursday, 26th November, 2026: Alumni Dinner & Price Giving Day: We will host the alumni, who are critical partners to the development of our university to a dinner. At the event, prices will also be given to graduating students that distinguished themselves in their various fields/discipline, and other aspects of human endeavours.

“Friday, 27th November, 2026: Chancellor’s Ball: We will host our highly-revered Chancellor, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba (Dr.) Michael Aremu Adedotun Gbadebo CFR. It will be an evening of songs and cultural display to celebrate the Chancellor.

“On Saturday, 28th November, 2026, Convocation Lecture: To be delivered by Dr. ABC Orjiakor, Pioneer Chairman, Seplat Energies Ltd, with topic: ‘Who Will Build the Nigeria We Want? Character, Competence and Opportunities in a Difficult Economy’ he stated.

The VC said that the university will confer Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) to three eminent Nigerians for their unparallel contributions to the development of Nigeria in various areas.

“The nominees are; Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman, MTN, Nigeria to be awarded with Doctor of Telecommunications Engineering (honoris causa); Dr. ABC Orjiakor, Pioneer Chairman, Seplat Energies Ltd, to be awarded with Doctor of Business Administration (honoris causa), and Dr. Olayiwola Francis Fatona, Founder Renaissance Energy to be awarded Doctor of Business Administration (honoris causa).

“I assumed office as the 4th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University on February 11, 2026 with the vision of making AE-FUNAI a hub of academic and intellectual excellence. In the last 10 months, we have hit the ground running. We have consolidated the gains of the past, while also making some sweeping changes geared towards repositioning the university. Some of the gains include:

“We have instituted democratic governance in the Faculties and College of Medical Sciences, while also decentralizing administration to the Faculties. We have granted semi autonomous status to the College of Medical Sciences

“We have established 14 new programmes across 5 Faculties to meet 21st century demands. These include Hotel Management and Tourism; Zoology, Environmental Biology, and Plant Science and Biotechnology; Urban and Regional Planning, Estate Management, Surveying and Geoinformatics, and Quantity Surveying; as well as Physiotherapy, Optometry, and Medical Radiography. Others are Marketing, Social Work, and Library and Information Science.

“To expand access to university education and offer academic degrees to willing students, we have established academic affiliations with Marist Polytechnic, Enugu, AE-FUTHA College of Nursing, Abakaliki, Royal College of Nursing Ezzangbo, Mater Misericordia College Afikpo, and CSMT School of Biblical Studies Abakaliki, and partnership with Shandong University, Jianzhu, China, on staff and students exchange programme.

“We have renovated the University Staff School, VCs office and Conference room, senate chambers, among others

“About 150 solar street lights have been installed from the Main Gate to the Senate Building and College of Medical Sciences through the support of Hon. Nkemkanma Kama. We have also procured additional 200 solar street light which are been mounted across the campus.

“A MoU was signed with AG-Zara for new student hostels. Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi pledged a N250M Faculty of Law Auditorium, while Hon. Iduma Igariwey pledged a massive building project. Hon. Chinedu Ogah has also pledged a CBT Centre for the University. Further, a Renewed Hope Hostel is also been constructed in the University.

“The University is at an advanced stage of discussion with a private investor for the building of a water processing industrial plant to provide portable water within and outside the campus. The plant will also provide hands-on research activities for staff and students.

” We have a proposal from a private investor for the establishment of a 21st century self-funded inter and intra campus transportation scheme using electric vehicles at no cost to the university.

“Collaborations with INNOSON Motors and Zobis Wires & Cables for research, internships, and technology transfer has been consummated.

“We signed a partnership with Laudable Insurance Brokers Ltd for a Students Personal Accident Insurance and Combined Risk Insurance Policy to protect our students and the university physical infrastructure.

“We secured funding from TETFund and renovated the auditoriums of Faculty of Physical Sciences and Faculty of Biological Sciences. It is over 80% completed. We are revisiting the long abandoned Central Administrative building and the main library by TETFund” Prof Nwachukwu stated.