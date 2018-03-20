Okorocha can’t stop my ambition—Deputy gov

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—DEPUTY Governor of Imo, Mr Eze Madumere, said he would pursue his governorship ambition to a logical conclusion in spite of opposition from the governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha.

This came as he was endorsed by stakeholders in his local government, Mbaitoli.

This is even as Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, declared that 95 percent of members of the Catholic Church in the state, will vote for his choice for 2019 gubernatorial election.

In a statement by Mr Uche Onwuchekwa, the deputy governor’s media aide, Madumere said that no amount of opposition from the governor would make him to lose sight of the ambition.

He said, “God is the giver of power and decider of destiny and no man born of a woman can stop my ambition.

“I think that from the wealth of my experience as a seasoned administrator both in public and private sectors, I am the most qualified to take Imo state to the next level.”

Madumere, however, revealed that the “greatest opposition” to his ambition was from people he nurtured politically.

He said he was betrayed by people he brought into politics, but stressed that no level of betrayal or sabotage could stop him from the governorship race.

Okorocha had some weeks ago announced in the state that his son in-law and current Chief of Staff to him, Mr Uche Nwosu, would succeed him as governor in 2019.

More endorsements for Madumere

Vanguard gathered yesterday, in Owerri, that the event where Madumere was endorsed was strictly to show support for his gubernatorial ambition.

Among the leaders who endorsed Madumere, was Mr. Marcon Nlemigbo, who said: “There is need to work in synergy with our brothers and sisters from other local government areas.

“This is a project God Himself has a hand in, which requires everyone’s input irrespective of political leanings. Madumere’s candidacy was as a result of his competence and capacity with humane heart.”

Another leader in the area, Mr. Chukwuma Ekemaru, was quoted to have said: “Madumere’s temperament and humility to have worked with Governor Okorocha for about 25 years, is mind blowing.”

In her opinion, Ihioma Njoku, said: “Madumere deserves to succeed Governor Rochas Okorocha, having accumulated enough experience with his impeccable credentials as a seasoned administrator.”

95% of Catholics will vote my choice—Okorocha

Meantime, Governor Rochas Okorocha has boasted in a statement to newsmen in Owerri that 95% of Catholics will vote his choice.

He also said that he has not offended the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony J. V Obinna, as reported.

He added that 95 per cent of members of Owerri Catholic Diocese are his strong supporters, including the Elder brother to Archbishop, Mr. Paddy Obinna.

According to the release, “In 2019, no doubt, the members of the Diocese will also vote for the governor’s choice for the governorship because they know the truth of this whole story.

“They know that the governor has never in any way offended the Archbishop or the Diocese.”

Okorocha recalled that, “In 2011 and 2015 respectively, Governor Okorocha and his party APC won overwhelmingly in Owerri Municipal where most members of Owerri Catholic Diocese reside.”