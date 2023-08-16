2023 Imo Guber: Uzodimma, Okorocha renew rivalry

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Ahead of the November Governorship election in Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodimma and the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha have resumed battle.

It was gathered on Wednesday in Owerri, the latest of it, was the release of the panel report indicting Okorocha and others over alleged forceful take over of lands.

It has widened the battle line of the two camps of Okorocha and Uzodimma, resulting to accusations and counter-accusations.

The Uzodimma, camp claimed “The governor is doing the right thing. He is not witch hunting anyone. Infact he continued from where his predecessor stopped. Nothing will stop Uzodimma from recovering the land.

“We don’t care what they say. We are in government and doing what is right. If what the governor has done was wrong let them speak out. We are in court. They should also wait for the outcome of the court.”

But the Okorocha’s camp was of the view that; “Uzodimma is not serious. Imolites should ask him other panels he claimed he set up how far ? The truth is that it is about the November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election. Uzodimma has seen the rejection and gang up against him.

“He wants to whittle down the strength of Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and former governor Emeka Ihedioha. His problem is that these people have not endorsed his second term the way other people are doing. From what you saw yesterday more will come and i want to tell you the battle just started.”