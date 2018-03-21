OGUN Land invasion: Property owners seek police protection to avert bloodshed

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Concerned Ipetu Baba Ode Property owners in Ogun State, has urged Governor Ibikunle Amosun and the Ogun Police Command to save them from thugs, who it alleged have been invading their land.

The group’s chairman, Chief Lamidi Awesun, in a ‘save our soul’ letter signed through their vendor, Itusi Royal Family, alleged that their legitimate land located at Ipetu Baba Ode; Itusi Ilogbo; Ado Odo Ota Local Government area of Ogun State has lately seen the influx of thugs despite a court injunction to the invaders to seek redress if necessary.

Awesun said the call was made to avert a bloodbath.

The statement read in part: “We are law abiding citizens and we legitimately acquired our property in Ipetu Baba Ode; Itusi Ilogbo; Ado Odo Ota Local Government area of Ogun, which have been in our possession for years now.

“However, the activities of a notorious thug and his gang are the reasons we are writing to you. Our property, over which we have several court judgments, is now under violent siege by the thugs, who are armed and operating with reckless impunity.”

Appealing to Governor Ibikunle Amosun to take urgent steps, the property owners said: “The thugs are now on the prowl threatening the lives of our clients, their tenants and their families. Our clients’ lives are now in danger as thugs have taken over everywhere with arms which negates our agreement and undertaking.”