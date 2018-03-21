Messi to train at Real Madrid for Spain

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will ditch the familiar surroundings of La Masia to train at arch rivals Real Madrid’s facilities ahead of Argentina’s clash with Spain.

Next week’s international friendly will take place at Wanda Metropolitano, the home of Atletico Madrid, but the Argentine FA have opted to prepare at Los Blancos’ training base as opposed to their city neighbours’.

A selection of the Argentina side, minus talisman Messi, turned out for training on Tuesday morning in Manchester to prepare for their Friday night clash against Italy, wrapped up against the elements.

The Albiceleste will hope their skipper provides a boost when he links up with the squad.

Argentina will face Italy before playing Spain next Tuesday.