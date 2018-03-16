Ebonyi PDP promises free, fair primaries in 2019

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday assured all the aspirants in the 2019 general elections that its forthcoming primaries would be free, fair and devoid of any form of manipulations in the state.

Addressing newsmen at his residence in Abakaliki, the state chairman of the party, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi who stated that the party was interested in working with popular candidates with the support of the people, added that the party would not impose any candidate on the people as power belongs to them.

“I want to urge all aspirants to consult with their people because the primaries will be free and fair, devoid of any form of manipulation; that is the directive from the office of the national chairman of the party.”

According to him: “This idea of endorsing people, whether they qualify or not is part of the problem the party had in the past and we don’t want to do that again; we don’t want to fall into the same pit; we want to return power to the people; we want the mandate of the people to speak; if you are with the people, we will know and if you have not done well, the people will reject you. We want the most popular candidate to win knowing fully well that we are in the opposition.

