2019: Group throws weight behind Udensi as Abia State Gov

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- A group called South-South and South-East Democratic Valiant Youth, SS&SEDVY, has thrown its weight behind Chief Chikwe Udensi to be elected as Abia State governor in 2019.

This assurance was made known by the National Coordinator, SS &SEDVY, Comrade Prince Thomas, while speaking on the election and expectations of the electorates ahead of the 2019 elections in the state.

Thomas said the present situation of Abians, particularly the youth was not good, because their expectations were not really met with the support they gave the present administration in the State.

According to him the group would mobilize youth votes for Udensi based on his love and commitment demonstrated in adding value to the lives of young people in the state with his philanthropic activities that has positively impacted on the lives of many young people.

He said: “The present situation of Abians and the condition of our youths find themselves with the believe of no better future for them in the state calls for articulate and conscious strive to chart a new political, economic and social era in Abia state.

“Chief Sir Chikwe Udensi is the man Abians want for transformation and the condition of our youths find themselves with the believe of no better future for them in the state calls for articulate and conscious strive to chart a new political, economic and social era in Asia state.

“Udensi has the welfare of the people of Abia in mind first before any other thing and he has come to liberate Abians from political, economic, social and infrastructural neglect.”

He also commended recent action of Udensi who intervened by rescuing some accident victims along Arochhukwu/Ohafia Expressway, which he described him (Udensi) as selfless and humble Abian.

“We don’t need to change to be successful, we must accept it. Recently, the accident which occurred along the deplorable Arochukwu /Ohafia Express way involving a Volkswagen Jetta car, which caught fire under the engine, which our governor in waiting come 2019, Chief Udensi, stopped his convoy and entourage to assist by puting off the fire and saved the family from danger and death.

“Such person has the spirit to serve his people, and is an act of selflessness and sheer humility. Only a good leader understands he is a public servant even before resuming his office.

“We are making frantic sensitization and mobilization of youth across Abia State to ensure Udensi emerges as the governor of Abia State by the grace of God. We also want the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct credible and credible election in our state”, he stated.