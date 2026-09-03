Nigerian newspapers review: Imo, Kwara govs at ‘war’ with me – Wike

Nyesom Wike

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, accusing the governors of Imo and Kwara states, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, of working against him, alleging that both men have failed to reciprocate the political support he claimed to have extended to them in the past.

Another headline features global electronic ride-hailing platform Uber shutting down operations abruptly in Nigeria.

Vanguard also reports that the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) has exonerated the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, from allegations that he authorised, established or participated in the activities of the purported government agency.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian’s lead headline states that Nigeria recorded 500 security incidents across the country in August 2026, with the North accounting for 334, or 67 per cent, according to the latest Nigeria Security Index by Eons Intelligence.

The Punch reports that 12 state governors, whose tenures will end in 2027 and early 2028, are set to leave behind a combined debt burden of about N5.3 trillion, comprising domestic and external obligations.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Wike saying the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Atiku Abubakar cannot win the January 16, 2027 presidential election because he had violated the principle of rotation, which is premised on equity, fairness and justice.

Vanguard News