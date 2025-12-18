Insecurity: Senate throws weight behind state police

Senate

…Says all unlicensed mining companies should stop operations henceforth

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-The Senate has backed the urgent establishment of State Police, citing the country’s growing population and the constitutional recognition of states as Chief Security Officers of their respective jurisdiction. It therefore, maintained states and LGs, must be empowered to control the security apparatus within their jurisdictions.

The Senate recommended that states, with the support of the Federal Government should establish local security liaison committees in every ward to act as the primary link between communities and security agencies. These committees would also oversee first-response operations at the ward level.

The lawmakers further resolved that rebuilding communities, resettling citizens and ensuring adequate compensation from all levels of government would help reduce tension, restore normalcy, and strengthen peace across Nigeria.

“The committee should comprise local community members, traditional, occupational, religious, women and youth leaders,” the Senate said, “to ensure effective intelligence gathering and build trust between security personnel and the local community.”

On illegal mining, the Senate directed that all unlicensed mining companies operating across the country must cease operations immediately and register with the Federal Government. It called for the development of a national policy to regulate mineral extraction, citing unregulated mining,often involving foreign nationals in collaboration with some Nigerians,as a contributor to insecurity.

The Senate also urged the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Bill to establish Forest Guards and to consider additional legislation to safeguard the lives and well-being of Nigerians, in line with Chapter 2, Section 14(2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The resolutions followed the presentation of the interim report of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on National Security Summit, which reviewed zonal public hearing reports. The report was presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central). In his presentation, Bamidele said, “The Senate receives and considers the Interim Report of the Ad-Hoc Committee on National Security Summit on the 2025 National Security Summit.”

On religious engagement, the Senate stressed that religious leaders must preach messages that promote peace, tolerance, and the sanctity of life. “The government must ensure that religious leaders who incite division, hatred, and violence are held accountable and face the full wrath of the law,” the Senate said.

As part of measures to tackle insecurity, lawmakers recommended that the Federal Government strengthen legal and policy frameworks, including reviewing outdated border laws and implementing policies that foster integration between national and local security structures.

The committee presented 32 recommendations, all of which were adopted by the Senate. Among them, the Senate highlighted: “The Federal Government should strengthen inter-agency collaboration by deepening synergy between the Military, Police, Nigerian Immigration, Nigeria Customs Service, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, intelligence agencies, vigilante groups, traditional and religious institutions, and other relevant agencies. This can be achieved by establishing joint operations centres for coordinated responses, improved intelligence sharing, early warning systems, and communication channels.”

The Senate further urged: “All security agencies should deepen intelligence-driven operations by leveraging digital intelligence and data-driven analysis as the way forward to combat insecurity in the 21st century. Nigerians should refrain from profiling individuals or groups along tribal, regional, or religious lines.”